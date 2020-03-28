When Lisa Ray thought Bani J was 'so shy'

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray says she thought Bani J was a shy person at the start of their shoot for a web series that casts them as a lesbian couple.

"I joined the show after some back and forth due to personal commitments. During our first reading together was when I met my co-star Bani," Lisa said.

"I went in and sat next to her, and she was like talking in this whisper and then looked at me and I was like, 'wow, this is a problem!' How are we going to do this? She was so shy," she added.

The two actresses appear in the series "Four More Shots Please!".

Bani, of course, has her line of defence. "I was just trying not to spook her so she wouldn't leave," she explains, on her guarded behaviour with Lisa during that first reading session.

The second season of the series will launch on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video in India.

The story picks up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

