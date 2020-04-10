When Maanvi Gagroo was asked to 'compromise'

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo has revealed a sordid casting couch experience that she once had to suffer, involving a web series maker.

The actress said the incident took place about a year ago, according to a report in indiaglitz.com. The website said that Maanvi got a call from the producer in question, with an offer for a role in an upcoming web series.

"A year ago, I got a call from a random unknown number. They were like, 'we're doing a web series and we wanted to cast you'. They told me the budget and I said, 'no, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script. Only if I'm interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss about money, dates and all'. So he's like 'we're asking people if they are okay with the budget.' When I said 'no, it's less', he tripled the budget just in his next sentence. He said, 'I can give you this much also, but you'll have to make a compromise'," Maanvi said, according to the website report.

The actress then said she would call the police and added: "This words 'compro', 'compromise' -- I was hearing it after seven or eight years. Suddenly, I don't know what triggered me, I started abusing him. I told him 'How dare you? I'm going to file a complaint with the police'. I was really mad because in this pro-imposed #MeToo era, I was baffled how things like this still happen."

Maanvi appears in the popular Amazon Prime web series "Four More Shots Please". Earlier this year she was seen in the film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", and last year she had a starring role in "Ujda Chaman".

