Indias Best Dancer: Malaika Arora receives special gift from contestant (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 11:00:21 IST

Actress-model Malaika Arora has been gifted a paithani saree and a nathni by the dance contestant Rutuja on the ongoing reality TV show "Indias Best Dancer".

Touched by the gesture, Malaika said: "I loved the pink colour of the Paithani sari, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I dont have any... but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift."

"India's Best Dancer" airs on Sony TV. It is being judged by Malaika, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

