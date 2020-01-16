When Payal Ghosh faced a tough time in hometown Kolkata

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 19:45:59 IST

Kolkata, Jan 16 (IANS) Actress Payal Ghosh had to face a really tough time in hometown Kolkata recently, when she lost her baggage at the airport.

Payal says she is yet to recover her baggage.

Although she was left stranded without her baggage, Payal did not face much of a problem because she hails from Kolkata and she didn't have to struggle much for clothes and other things.

"My baggage didn't arrive after I landed. I waited for more than an hour but even the administration staff was clueless. I was lucky that Kolkata is my hometown, so I didn't struggle too much for clothes and other things. I really need my bag as it has a lot of valuables and important things," Payal said.

