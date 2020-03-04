When 'Ramayan' cast was approached for sensuous shoots

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 17:15:07 IST

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actor Arun Govil, who became a national icon in the eighties playing Ram in the eighties serial "Ramayan", recalled there was a time when the cast of the series was approached for sensuous photoshoots!

"While we were shooting for 'Ramayan', a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences' look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money," said Arun.

He opened up about this and working on Ramanand Sagar's hit TV serial of the eighties during "The Kapil Sharma Show". The actor was joined by his "Ramayan" co-stars Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar.

The episode will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

