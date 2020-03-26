When Saif's son Ibrahim 'escaped' quarantine

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 20:34:15 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan chose the quirkiest way to "escape" boredom caused by quarantine.

On Instagram, Ibrahim shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen posing in front of what appears to be wallpaper or a photoshop featuring a view of Earth from space.

"Quarantine was so boring had to escape," he captioned it.

The photograph has over 83.4K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife Amrita Singh.

