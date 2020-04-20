When Shraddha Kapoor got too comfortable with a gun!

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 10:33:22 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor says she got very comfortable holding a gun while shooting for "Saaho", so much so that it started feeling like the gun was an extension of her body!

"Throughout the shoot, I got so comfortable holding the gun that it almost started feeling like it was an extension of my body. When not shooting or during breaks I got so attached that if I didn't have my weapon with me, I would always enquire about it," Shraddha said.

"The fact that you have to use it responsibly was another important aspect which I had to be extremely careful about. Till date I am in awe of a police officer's mind, it is so sharp in terms of how they react to situations and even use the gun," she added.

Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars Prabhas, and also features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff. The action drama "Saaho" was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages.

Shraddha essayed the role of a police officer in the movie.

Recalling her experience, she said: "Playing the role of a cop is not an easy task, there are a lot of different personality traits associated with it. Therefore, to make my character Amritha look convincing, I went through a little bit of training on how to use a gun along with some action training. While training I did get a few injuries, but since it was the first time, I was playing a character like this I didn't give up and gave in my best. I thoroughly enjoyed playing this role, it's surely going to be a memorable part of my life."

The 2019 release will air on April 25.

