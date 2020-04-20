  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When Shraddha Kapoor had 'bunny' teeth

When Shraddha Kapoor had 'bunny' teeth

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Apr 2020 21:47:37 IST

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actress Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared an adorable picture of herself from her childhood days, flaunting her "bunny" teeth.

"When I had teeth like rabbit....#beforebraces," shraddha captioned the image.

Reacting to Shraddha's cute image, actress Sara Ali Khan commented: "So cute."

Actor Varun Sharma wrote: "So cute. I have bunny teeth even now."

On the work front, Shraddha might reportedly share screen space with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in "Geetha Govindam" fame Parasuram's next. She was last seen opposite Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 3".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsShah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan hints at an entertaining collaboration

NewsCovid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

Covid-19 effect: Joe Jonas turns a chef for wife Sophie Turner

NewsSharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

Sharad makes sure to make first anniversary special for wife Ripci

NewsArjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

Arjun Bijlani is extremely worried for his mom

NewsKaty Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

Katy Perry mourns the death of her pet Kitty Purry

NewsTaylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Taylor Swift wows fans with emotional performance of 'Soon You'll Be Better'

Song LyricsTitle song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Title song of 'DIL DOSTI DANCE'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song Lyrics of 'Rang Rang, Mere Rang Rang Mein'

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction

Song Lyrics of 'In Cold Blood' from Extraction