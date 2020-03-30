When Taapsee Pannu realised she is a tropical human being

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) It seems actress Taapsee Pannu does not like extreme cold weather.

On Monday, she shared her experience of her first visit to New York city, and why it didn't turn out so well for her due to the weather.

"My first visit to the New York City and the worst time to visit probably! The winters !!! It just rained and I experienced my first ever minus degrees temperature!

" Our walk from Times Square to a restaurant for dinner had me shivering real bad and the jaw just froze in middle of a conversation ! That day I realised I am a 'tropical human being' and these extreme winters are definitely not meant for me," Taapsee wrote.

She also posted a picture in which she is standing next to her friend and wearing a thick coat.

"Here's @divya46 in the picture with me who I got to reconnect after years thanks to this trip ! What amazing food in that city though," Taapsee added.

On the film front, Taapsee has plenty of projects in her kitty. After giving a stellar performance in "Thappad", she will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

--IANS

sim/vnc