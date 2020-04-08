  1. Home
  2. News
  3. When Tom Holland was helped by a beggar!

When Tom Holland was helped by a beggar!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 14:06:17 IST

London, April 8 (IANS) Actor Tom Holland gave $120 to a homeless man who had helped him out by lending him money for a shopping trolley.

According to British newspaper The Sun, the "Spider-Man" star was short of $1.23 (a little over Rs 93) in coins that he needed to deposit for a cart at a supermarket in south London. He was then helped by a needy man who handed over the last of his change, reports aceshowbiz.com

A local person who saw the incident said Holland was so touched by the generous act, he gave his destitute benefactor the $1.23 (£1 coin) back and an added bonus.

The eye-witness said: "My six-year-old daughter and I chatted to this homeless guy. He was saying that a guy needed a pound for a trolley and he gave the pound to help."

"He said that he was sure the guy was Spider-Man in the movie. Then I watched the guy come back and (he) gave the homeless gentleman £100 - and the £1 from the trolley. I had tears in my eyes."

Another resident of South London, where the star's parents, comedian Dominic Holland and his photographer wife Nikki, live, said the star felt an obligated to reward such act of generosity.

"Tom is down to earth but was blown away by the selfless act and wanted to reward the homeless man for being so kind," they explained.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsAli Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team for a romantic music video

NewsAmitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs is all hearts & praises for Anurag Kashyap's film 'Bamfaad'

NewsJennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

Jennifer Lopez admits her wedding plan with Alex Rodriguez is affected by ongoing Covid-19 scare

FeatureEk Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera serial songs starring Shivin Narang and Digangana Suryavanshi

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)

Song Lyrics of 'I'll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts (Friends Theme song)