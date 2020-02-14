  1. Home
  2. Feature
  3. Which is your favoruite Valentine couple this Valentines day?

Which is your favoruite Valentine couple this Valentines day?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 15:30:51 IST

Today is Valentine's Day. The whole world is celebrating the day of love. It is a festival of romance and love. Lovers exchange flowers,greeting cards and lovey dovey messages to their loved ones.

This Valentine's Day which couples's chemistry is your favorite or which couple is your favorite like Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill, Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta, Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur.

You would fall in love with whose chemistry comment below?

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill

Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani

Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur

Related Topics

FeatureAhead of BB finale here is the list of biggest Bigg Boss controversies

Ahead of BB finale here is the list of biggest Bigg Boss controversies

FeatureHappy Birthday: Rashami Desai's glamorous photos will make you fall in love with her

Happy Birthday: Rashami Desai's glamorous photos will make you fall in love with her

FeatureHere's a perfectly-curated watchlist for Valentine's Day

Here's a perfectly-curated watchlist for Valentine's Day

FeatureMunisha Khatwani predicts Bollywood's future!

Munisha Khatwani predicts Bollywood's future!

FeatureOriginal VS Remake Dus Bahane: Which one is your favourite?

Original VS Remake Dus Bahane: Which one is your favourite?

FeatureMost Romantic Valentine's Day Songs of All Time

Most Romantic Valentine's Day Songs of All Time

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

Song Lyrics of 'At Least For Now' by Justin Bieber

NewsBTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

BTS's upcoming tour ticket sales beat Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish

Song Lyrics of 'No Time To Die' by Billie Eilish