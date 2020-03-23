From the super-moms in their latest web series Mentalhood, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 this time have a show that’s all about the fathers. Get set for another rollicking entertainer of a father-son duo in the upcoming web-series ‘WHO’S YOUR DADDY?’.

As fun as the title of the show might sound, wait till you see your excitement levels rise after watching the trailer. Featuring Rahul Dev as Prem Singh Barnala, the father of Soggy essayed by YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal, the web series is a full-on blockbuster with rib-tickling moments filled with drama, thrill, suspense and confusion.

The story revolves on the existing subplot which revolves around Tidda, Soggy’s son played by Nikhil Bhambri, who is in constant search of finding out who is his mother and in retrospect also find out who is his real father!

The trailer starts in the present-day where Tidda is curious to know about his mother and delves into the past of his father, Soggy, to unravel a mystery about his real father. While Soggy takes Tidda back in time via flashback, what Tidda finds out is a completely different story of his father and grandfather, the retired army personnel Prem Singh Barnala, who lives in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi.

Back in the day, Soggy used to run a DVD rental shop ‘Jawaan Video Parlour’ in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. Unknown to his family a sizeable chunk of the shop’s earnings used to come with Soggy renting out blue films to high-end boisterous ladies of Delhi’s posh society.

When these ladies find out that Prem Singh is Soggy’s father, they demand the delivery of the DVDs through him with some extra added favours. Prem Singh Barnala's overnight stardom among the ladies like Mrs. Chibber (played by Anveshi Jain) Mrs.Pammi Chwla (played by Liza Malik) and Mrs. Das (played by Kasturi Banerjee) among others add to the twist in the tale leading to further chaos.

The story also explores the various facets of a father-son relationship while making it a fun watch, the one perennial question that remains constant throughout is — ‘Who is Tidda’s real mother?’ and eventually leads into "who's Tidda’s real daddy?"

Excited about his digital debut, Harsh Beniwal quipped, “Amidst the current situation in the country, we are trying our best to entertain our audiences who are sitting at home. I am really excited as the audience will finally get to see a glimpse of the show for which we all have been working so hard.

It was an amazing experience being part of such a web series and sharing screen time with an actor like Rahul Dev. The show depicts a father-son relationship in a completely new light and I am absolutely sure that the audience will go on to love it.”

Anveshi Jain, who plays Mrs. Chibber in the show, said, “I am glad to be part of a web series that has such a unique and interesting concept. Sharing screen space with an actor like Rahul Dev was a great experience.

He is someone who I really admire for the stellar work he has done throughout his career. In addition to that, my ongoing association with ALTBalaji makes this show even more special for me. It always feels great to be back and work with them. With such an exciting trailer, I am sure that the audiences can’t wait to see what we have in store.”

Directed by Chirag Arora and written by Jatin Dua, the web-series also features a talented pool of actors like Anveshi Jain, Kasturi Banerjee, Divinaa Thackur, Lizaa Malik, Samarth Shandilya, Abhilash Kumar, Divinaa Thackur, Jatin Dua, Shubham Kumar amongst others. The web-series will stream live on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from April 2nd.