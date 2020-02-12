  1. Home
Who wore it better? Prachi Tehlan or Deepika Padukone

Prachi Tehlan and Deepika Padukone
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Feb 2020 09:46:58 IST

Prachi Tehlan is on Cloud Nine Now. Her very famous song Mukkuthi from Mamangam recently won two awards at the prestigious Vanitha Film Awards 2020. 

While Shreya Ghoshal was adjudged the Best Singer for the song, Brinda Master won the Best Choreographer award. Well Prachi went to collect the award for Brinda Master and her #OOTD became the talk of the town.

Prachi looked mesmerizing in a co-ord bralette with a body-hugging A-line skirt, complemented with a sheer cape, which she carried with panache. Deepika Padukone too had worn something similar in 2016 and netizens can’t keep it calm. Prachi's fans made some interesting collages to compare the looks and style of both. 

Prachi also put up an amazing performance at the award show along with her co-actors from the film, as her Mamangam co-star Mammootty cheered on.

