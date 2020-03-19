Why Anangsha cried for hours while shooting new short film

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 17:35:54 IST

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) "Mirzapur" fame actress Anangsha Biswas, who recently featured in the short film "Pratibimb: A Reflection", says it is not easy for her to shoot for the film, given the fact that it deals with the grim subject of child abuse.

Anangsha revealed that she would cry for hours after shooting for the film.

"It was a challenging role for me. There are no dialogues in the film hence it's all emotion-based. This film tries to put light over Child abuse and how that child and her choices in life are thereafter impacted. I would cry for hours sitting in my vanity after a sequence was shot," Anangsha said.

Anangsha has featured in shows such as "Hostages" and "Maaya 2" in the past. She is now gearing up for the second season of "Mirzapur". She has also worked in the Bollywood films "Luv Shuv tey Chicken Khurana" and "Benny Baboo".

--IANS

sim/vnc

