Why April 10 will always be special day for Jatin Sarna

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Apr 2020 21:09:04 IST

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Jatin Sarna features in the new digital film "Bamfaad" and will soon be seen essaying former cricketer Yashpal Sharma in "83", Kabir Khan's film on India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983. While "Bamfaad" opened on Friday, "83" was originally scheduled to open on the same day, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the makers to postpone the film.

Still, Jatin is sentimental about the date. "April 10 will remain a very special day for me. We had announced that April 10, 2020 would be the release date of '83'. It is an ambitious project and one of the biggest films of my life. I got a chance to work with a superstar like Ranveer (Singh) and a director like Kabir Khan. But when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, everything changed. I was sad that one of the biggest films of my life was not releasing on the scheduled date. Then, around the same time, I got to know that 'Bamfaad' would release on April 10!" he said.

"That was surreal. You know, life is not bad! This is a special day!" added the actor.

In "Bamfaad", he plays one of the friends of the three lads the story revolves around. The film marks the debut of Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal, and also features Shalini Pandey and Vinay Varma, and has dropped on ZEE5.

Talking about working with Aditya, Jatin said: "He does not have the attitude of being the son of an iconic actor like Paresh ji. I am a huge fan of his. But Aditya does not have any arrogance. He is like my younger brother. When we started the project, we had a budget constraint but he never had any extra demand. He is a very humble fellow! Also, in film he does not look like a debutant. He knows acting."

--IANS

aru/vnc

