Why Dua Lipa needs 'lots of windows' to write music

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Apr 2020 20:43:56 IST

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) Singer Dua Lipa says she writes best when she is in a bright and airy milieu -- that is during daytime.

Asked what her chosen spot to write music was, the pop star replied: "In the studio, but it has to be bright and airy with lots of windows. I like to write during the day, I'm not such a big fan of, like, dark studios with purple lighting." Dua Lipa was speaking to Attitude.co.uk, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Last month, She shared that Kim Petras and Sam Smith are her favourite LGBTQ+ artists.

"Kim Petras. I really like 'Heart To Break', such a good song. But then, wait! Can I take it back? I love Kim, but then my baby, Sam Smith!"

On what she loves about Smith, Dua Lipa said: "I just love them so much: their voice; the way they write; the person that they are and what they stand for. They're beautiful. I'm trying to pick my favourite Sam song ... 'I'm Not The Only One' is a heart-breaker."

The 24-year-old singer also shared that her favourite diva is the late Whitney Houston.

