Why Eva Mendes is keeping her kids off social media

Los Angeles, April 20 (IANS) Actress Eva Mendes says she won't post photographs of her daughters "until they are old enough" to give her consent.

The actress, 46, took to Instagram to explain why she doesn't share photographs of Ryan Gosling or their daughters Amada Lee, and Esmeralda Amada, reports people.com.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," she wrote on Instagram, responding to a comment from a fan.

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," she added.

The actress went on to share that it doesn't feel right to make decisions for her children.

"Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent," Mendes said, adding: ""And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

When it comes to posting pictures of Gosling, there is one exception to her rule.

"As far as Ryan, I'll only post flashbacks of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that)," she shared last month, while responding to a fan who said they "wouldn't mind an appearance by Ryan on this page".

"My man and my kids are private. That's important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love," Mendes added.

Earlier in an interview with People, Mendes spoke about her daughters, saying: "They are so their own women already. And it's so beautiful to watch."

"My five-year-old cut her socks, the foot part off, and she likes to wear socks as sleeves," Mendes said of her older child, adding: "And the other day she wore underwear as a hat and I was like, 'That's amazing'. I wish I could do that. I can't."

--IANS

