Why Gulshan Devaiah signed up Radhika Apte's directorial debut

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 14:49:26 IST

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah says he decided to do the short film "Sleepwalkers" because it came with an opportunity to work with Radhika Apte and Shahana Goswami.

"Sleepwalkers" marks directorial debut of Radhika Apte, and the actress has also scripted it. The film is produced by Abhisekh Chaubey, Honey Trehan and Lalit Sharma.

"I generally prefer working on long formats such as features or a series but it was impossible for me to pass because it's my dear friend Radhika's directorial debut and also an opportunity for me to work with Shahana Goswami, whose work I greatly admired," Gulshan said.

For Gulshan, "Sleepwalkers" is a commentary on society, class, nature, lack of balance and greed.

"The shoot was a challenging schedule but it was well worth my while as it was a very satisfying experience to work with Radhika and Shahana. My on-screen chemistry with Shahana is so good and I'm now greedy to do more work with her. Without giving too much away, 'Sleepwalkers' is a commentary on society, class, nature, lack of balance and greed. Perhaps it's more than these but this is my understanding from having worked in it. It will soon be available on a streaming platform," he added.

He will also be seen in the bilingual thriller "Rudraprayag", being helmed by Rishab Shetty. The film is being made in Hindi and Kannada languages.

