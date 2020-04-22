Why Kelly Clarkson thinks her kids are 'depressing little toddlers'

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Singer Kelly Clarkson has joked that her children -- River and Remington-- are "depressing little toddlers" because they love her track "Born to die" from the "Trolls World Tour" movie.

"We've watched it a few times now, they're in love with -- which is so messed up -- but they're in love with that song I sing, 'Born to die.' I'm like, 'What?' And then the second choice is 'Just Sing.' And I'm like, 'How is that not your first choice, you depressing little toddlers?' But anyway, they love it," Clarkson told Brooke Reese on Apple Music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The singer also opened up about the track "Since u been gone", which is the number one song in her top tracks on Apple Music but said she does not have fond memories of working on the single.

"I have a very different feeling about. I love what the song does for people, I love that it was very different in demo form sent to me. Behind the scenes, it was not so fun to record because of situations I won't talk about, because I won't sell people out."

"But I will say, my favourite memory, if I'm being more positive about it, was the fact that I got to show up to a video shoot and completely trash an apartment, and that was my job. That video was possibly one of my favourite videos ever to make, because literally I just got to just have rage, and just break stuff all day long."

She said that it's not her favourite. "So although it has a lot of backstory for me personally, that's not my favourite. I do love that. I'm still able to be on stage, though I can compartmentalise that emotion, and focus on the fun part of it, because it's fun, the audience loves the song, they connect to it," she said.

