  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Why Matt Damon isolated in a small Irish town

Why Matt Damon isolated in a small Irish town

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 15:06:40 IST

Los Angeles, April 24 (IANS) Actor Matt Damon is spending his lockdown period amid the COVID-19 pandemic in a small Irish town. It is now being reported that he got stuck in the town while he was working on "The Last Duel", and he is making the most of it.

Damon along with his wife, Luciana, and their three children are currently self-isolating in a house in Dalkey, Ireland, a town with a population of 8,000.

According to The New York Times, Damon was spending time in the Irish village during the nearby production of his forthcoming drama, "The Last Duel", reports etonline.com.

The period drama also stars Ben Affleck, who also wrote the script with Damon and Nicole Holofcener. The film is being directed by Ridley Scott. The production of the film has been suspended due to the pandemic.

However, the "Contagion" star and his family apparently decided to stay at their residence in Dalkey instead of returning home to their multi-million dollar penthouse in New York.

According to reports, locals have taken to playfully referring to the actor as Matt O'Damon, and he is living a remarkably low-key life in the town. It's unclear when or if Damon and his family plan to return to the US.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsSiddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

Siddhant Chaturvedi: The only newcomer who became the newsmaker of the year

NewsSonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

Sonu Sood sends out love to coronavirus warriors with an anthem of hope

NewsVijayendra Kumeria: The lockdown has taught me that plans can always be altered

Vijayendra Kumeria: The lockdown has taught me that plans can always be altered

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song Lyrics of 'Hey There Delilah' by Plain White T

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys

Song Lyrics of 'Good Job' by Alicia Keys

NewsSachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release

Sachin Tendulkar watched 'Sachin -A Billion Dream' more than 15 times before release