Will do whatever possible to bring peace: Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has said that he would do whatever possible within his capacity to bring peace in the country.

In a tweet late Sunday, Rajinikanth said he was happy to meet the officials of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) and hear their views.

"I second their views that love, unity and peace should be the main goal of a country," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, TNJUS members met Rajinikanth and apprised him of issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.