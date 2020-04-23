Will.i.am sends 750 underprivileged kids to college

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am is helping 750 underprivileged children through college in association with his i.am.angel Foundation.

The non-profit organisation aims to help provide financial support and opportunities for young people to go to college, and he told The Sun newspaper that he considers those involved in the initiative to be like family, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams:"I send those kids to college and connect them with my network of folks and see what they can accomplish in life. I think my choice of family and responsibility is I'll serve 750 kids this year."

The "I Gotta Feeling" hitmaker added: "Last year (19) was a really proud year for us, we sent kids to Brown, Stanford, Dartmouth, and these are like Ivy League, amazing schools and the kids come from the ghetto that I come from. I think the work that I do and where I choose to focus, I still have responsibilities and I still have love and joy and fulfilment."

The musician went on to reflect on the impact COVID-19 will have on the world, and said he feels "everything is gonna change dramatically" once lockdown is lifted.

"The world will not be the way it used to be. Everybody has their aspirations that are not the same and my aspirations are unique. What I think is valuable is what I can do to impact people on a productive and optimistic level."

"I wanna contribute to a lot of different people and culture and society."

