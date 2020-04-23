  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Will.i.am sends 750 underprivileged kids to college

Will.i.am sends 750 underprivileged kids to college

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Apr 2020 19:09:05 IST

Los Angeles, April 23 (IANS) Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am is helping 750 underprivileged children through college in association with his i.am.angel Foundation.

The non-profit organisation aims to help provide financial support and opportunities for young people to go to college, and he told The Sun newspaper that he considers those involved in the initiative to be like family, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams:"I send those kids to college and connect them with my network of folks and see what they can accomplish in life. I think my choice of family and responsibility is I'll serve 750 kids this year."

The "I Gotta Feeling" hitmaker added: "Last year (19) was a really proud year for us, we sent kids to Brown, Stanford, Dartmouth, and these are like Ivy League, amazing schools and the kids come from the ghetto that I come from. I think the work that I do and where I choose to focus, I still have responsibilities and I still have love and joy and fulfilment."

The musician went on to reflect on the impact COVID-19 will have on the world, and said he feels "everything is gonna change dramatically" once lockdown is lifted.

"The world will not be the way it used to be. Everybody has their aspirations that are not the same and my aspirations are unique. What I think is valuable is what I can do to impact people on a productive and optimistic level."

"I wanna contribute to a lot of different people and culture and society."

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

NewsAlaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

Alaya F is currently watching these films to enrich her acting skills

NewsGet ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

Get ready for some quarantine cooking with Divyanka Tripathi

NewsDice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

Dice Media unveils the trailer of the 2nd Season of its hit series 'Firsts'

NewsBaarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

Baarish 2: Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi to romance once again

NewsMadonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Madonna joins forces with Reform Alliance to donate masks to jails & prisons

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

Song Lyrics of 'Hum Paanch'

FeatureSix Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

Six Bollywood films for that cricket-fix during the lockdown

NewsRoy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix

Roy Kapur Films' Yeh Ballet becomes the first Indian film to be recommended by Netflix