Here's why Will Smith blames his movie for coronavirus spread (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 15:15:03 IST

Hollywood star Will Smith has joked that his movie "I Am Legend" is responsible for "a lot of the misinformation" surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The 51-year-old actor discussed the health crisis on the latest instalment of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk", along with their daughter Willow Smith, son Trey Smith, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, reports aceshowbiz.com.

During the chat, the actor quipped that he felt the current situation reflects the post-apocalyptic action film about a scientist who is the last human survivor of a plague, with Smith's character seeking to reverse the effects of the virus by using his own immune blood.

"I wanted to do this because in 2008 I made 'I Am Legend', and I feel responsible for a lot of the misinformation," the "Aladdin" star said before the family discussed the virus.

Pinkett said: "Just like other families around the world, we are trying to navigate all the information out there about COVID-19," as she said their 21-year-old son Jaden Smith was absent from the discussion, "because he's being a responsible human and social distancing."

She added: "He's been doing a lot of travelling and his main concern has been about Gammy (Adrienne), so he has decided to stay indoors and he's actually following orders."

Teasing the episode on her Twitter page, Pinkett wrote that the family were hoping to "get some questions answered" about the disease on their show.

