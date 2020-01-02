Wilmer Valderrama engaged to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 13:40:09 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Wilmer Valderrama started the new year by getting engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco.

He announced his engagement to Pacheco on Wednesday, reports eonline.com.

"It's just us now," Wilmer captioned the photo that shows he opted for a beachside proposal. He also added their special date: "01-01-2020."

According to his Instagram, he and his soon-to-be wife celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, where Valderrama popped the question.

The "That '70s Show" actor and Pacheco, who works as a model, were first romantically linked in April 2019 after being spotted in Los Angeles.

"He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of," a source told E! News at the time.

"Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

Valderrama had earlier dated singer Demi Lovato and actress Mandy Moore.

