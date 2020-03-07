  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Women's T20 WC: Ahead of final, Katy Perry meets Harmanpreet & Co.

Women's T20 WC: Ahead of final, Katy Perry meets Harmanpreet & Co.

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Mar 2020 16:04:13 IST

Melbourne, March 7 (IANS) Global music superstar Katy Perry on Saturday met the Indian cricket team at the Melbourne Cricket Ground where they would face Australia in the much-anticipated final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday -- International Women's Day.

Perry met another famous Perry, injured Australian star Ellyse Perry who presented the pop icon with a 'Perry' Australian shirt and also met Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck and the full Indian squad, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and Hollywood actod Orland Bloom, will on Sunday perform two songs to get the final underway followed by a one-hour post-match concert, with her full band.

Speaking to reporters a day before her performance, Perry said: "It's gonna be female-centric. There's gonna be a lots of female symbolism. It's going to be my first show that I will be playing while I am pregnant, that's going to have it's own female-centric vibe about it. There's going to be lots of strong messages and music through the show.

"In an event like this that's so big, there are so many different people of age-ranges that are watching and listening, from 8 to 80 maybe, and lots of international people. So I'm going to give them what they know. I am not going shoot myself in the foot. You came for Roar you came for Firework and that is what I am going to give you."

More than 75,000 seats have been sold so far for the showpiece at the MCG. Also, the final presents an opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture, bidding to beat the 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in the USA.

--IANS

aak/bbh

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

News83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

83: Ranveer Singh recreates the iconic 83 world cup lifting moment

NewsTejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

Tejasswi Prakash shows the meaning of woman power in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10

NewsJanhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her birthday with family and orphanage children

NewsGood start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

Good start for Tiger's BAAGHI 3, Anubhav's THAPPAD is fair

NewsSanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

Sanjivani: Surbhi Chandna shares happy memories from her last day of shoot

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

Song Lyrics of 'July' by Noah Cyrus

FeatureInternational Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman

International Women's Day 2020: Many roles of a Woman