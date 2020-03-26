  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Woody Allen: Timothee Chalamet condemned me to boost Oscar chances

Woody Allen: Timothee Chalamet condemned me to boost Oscar chances

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 13:13:38 IST
Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Filmmaker Woody Allen has said that actor Timothee Chalamet was forced to denounce him after working on his movie, A Rainy Day In New York, to increase his chances of winning an Oscar for Call Me By Your Name.

The veteran director's controversial memoir -- "Apropos Of Nothing", was published on March 23 by Grand Central Publishing, a branch of Hachette Book Group, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The publication has been overshadowed by renewed allegations of childhood sexual abuse against Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow, which he addresses in the book, which he claims led to Chalamet, who worked with the filmmaker on the 2019 movie, denouncing him to improve his chances of awards show success.

"All the three leads in 'Rainy Day' were excellent and a pleasure to work with. Timothee afterward publicly stated he regretted working with me and was giving the money to charity, but he swore to my sister he needed to do that as he was up for an Oscar for 'Call Me By Your Name,' and he and his agent felt he had a better chance of winning if he denounced me, so he did," Allen wrote.

Chalamet announced that he would be donating the money he earned on Allen's film to nonprofit Time's Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN -- the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Chalamet later lost out on the prize to Gary Oldman for his role as former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

NewsMahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

Mahesh Babu wishes his fans a very happy Ugadi, urges everyone to stay safe

Box OfficeBollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

Bollywood Box Office Report Of The Week: 26th March 2020

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus