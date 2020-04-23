We might be under lockdown, but this doesn’t stop us from exploring different places through the world of books! As we celebrate World Book Day today, here is what these TV actors love to read!

Shweta Rohira: My favourite book is my first novel Filmy chick. It still feels like a dream to have written my first novel. I have always enjoyed reading and books that touched my heart are Nicholas Spark’s Walk To Remember and Mitch Albom’s Timekeeper. There are a lot of books that I have lately and could recommend during this quarantine phase like Dalai Lama Cat, Postscript which a sequel to Ps I love you, The Coercion, Fables of Rumi, and the list can go on and on.

Ramman Handa: Books are my best friends. Say it Like Obama is one of my favourite books which has the entire journey of Mr. Barak Obama. It has many hearts touching incidents of his life. There’s a lot to learn from the narrative and I recommend it strongly to everyone as it’s very motivating and self-uplifting.

Jasmin Bhasin: I loved the book When Bad Things Happen to Good People by Harold s. Kushner. The book was a first-hand account of the tragedy he experienced in life. We all need to have a positive approach to life. I also recommend Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach.

Aniruudh Dave: I am fond of plays, and I've read more than 250 plays and stories so far. Safdar Hashmi’s poem "kittabein" says a lot about the books and the attachment of reader these days. I was reading a novel called Bereham Aansoo by Smt Kamla Mishra. I am also fond of Vijay Tendulkar's plays. I love the realism in the stories and different characters; they are blunt but beautiful. I've read Rang Prasang that used to be the monthly publication by National School of Drama. It had different experiences of actors and directors, poems and much more. I was thinking in this lockdown to get those copies again.

Vijayendra Kumeria: I like biographies and autobiographies a lot as they are so inspiring. These books that can teach you how to have you a better approach towards life. I would recommend ‘The story of my experiments with truth’, the biography of Mahatma Gandhi.

Amit Sarin: Kane and Abel by Jefferey Archer is the book that changed my life. I read that book during my Engineering college days and one of the core reason I related to that book was that it reminded me of my father and his struggle while growing up. That book inspired me to convince my father to build our own hotel. During my last years of engineering, my father was planning and started the work to build a small mall, after reading this book, I convinced him to change the mall to a hotel instead. And today, for the last 20 years, our hotels are running well. My all-time favourite book is “Geeta”. Everyone must read that. That started my spiritual journey and I’m still exploring myself.