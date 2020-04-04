Yami Gautam, Alaya F, Vir Das among celebs for online 'Pyjama' summit

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actresses Yami Gautam and Alaya F, and stand-up comedian Vir Das, are among many celebrities who will participate in the upcoming edition of Under 25 Summit, which will take place online due to the coronavirus lockdown. This year, the three-day gala has been titled "Pyjama Edition".

Said Alaya, on the initiative: "Given the current situation where everyone has to practice self-isolation, it's great to see Under 25 think outside the box and host their first-ever online summit. It's thrilling to be a part of such an initiative and I'm glad that we will be able to do something unique during this lockdown."

The Pyjama Edition will take place from April 4 to April 6.

According to Yami, the summit will "help to show a better and productive side of social media".

The digital festival will also see the participation of comedian-actress Mallika Dua, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and musician-emcee Vineeth Vincent who will share the message of positivity, kindness and leave a few words of encouragement for the youth.

