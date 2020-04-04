  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yami Gautam, Alaya F, Vir Das among celebs for online 'Pyjama' summit

Yami Gautam, Alaya F, Vir Das among celebs for online 'Pyjama' summit

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 18:14:08 IST

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actresses Yami Gautam and Alaya F, and stand-up comedian Vir Das, are among many celebrities who will participate in the upcoming edition of Under 25 Summit, which will take place online due to the coronavirus lockdown. This year, the three-day gala has been titled "Pyjama Edition".

Said Alaya, on the initiative: "Given the current situation where everyone has to practice self-isolation, it's great to see Under 25 think outside the box and host their first-ever online summit. It's thrilling to be a part of such an initiative and I'm glad that we will be able to do something unique during this lockdown."

The Pyjama Edition will take place from April 4 to April 6.

According to Yami, the summit will "help to show a better and productive side of social media".

The digital festival will also see the participation of comedian-actress Mallika Dua, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and musician-emcee Vineeth Vincent who will share the message of positivity, kindness and leave a few words of encouragement for the youth.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs