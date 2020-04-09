  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yami Gautam reveals qualities she wants in her partner

Yami Gautam reveals qualities she wants in her partner

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Apr 2020 20:27:52 IST

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) "Good cook" and "good humour" are the two essential qualities that actress Yami Gautam wants in her life partner.

On Wednesday, Yami conducted an interactive session with fans on Instagram.

When one of her fans asked her about the qualities she wants in her partner, Yami said: "Great cook, super funny with a beautiful heart."

Yami also shared how she is spending time at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"Yoga, cooking, reading, watching films/shows and missing my family in chandigarh," she said.

On the film front, Yami will be next seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny" , which also features Vikrant Massey.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

NewsKylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

Kylie Jenner named world's youngest self-made billionaire for second time

NewsParas Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma distribute food

NewsFlorence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

Florence Pugh slams trolls over relationship abuse

NewsCardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

Cardi B pledges to donate for Covid-19 relief

NewsUrvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Urvashi Rautela wishes Allu Arjun a Happy Birthday in Buttabomma style

Movie ReviewTales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Tales From The Loop Web review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsTiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action star and no one matches his skills. Here's proof!

FeaturePassionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'

Passionate songs from the serial 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka'