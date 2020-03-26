  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yami makes home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Yami makes home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 20:19:58 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) As one can't go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of skin by making beauty products at home.

On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

"Made some homemade scrubs...#stayhome #staysafe," Yami captioned the image.

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsHere's why 'Four More Shots Please' is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

Here's why 'Four More Shots Please' is one of the most awaited OTT shows!

NewsShilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares family picture with newborn daughter Samisha

NewsKartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan, Hina Khan, Katrina Kaif and other celebs entertaining their fans amid Coronavirus

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

NewsAlaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

Alaya F shares a throwback video of her dancing to Kathak, Check it out!

NewsJacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Jacqueline Fernandez has a 'never seen before' surprise for her fans with her upcoming song

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' by Nothing But Thieves

Song Lyrics of 'Is Everybody Going Crazy?' by Nothing But Thieves

FeatureCOVID19 Lockdown: Feel-good movies to divert from the pandemic outside your door

COVID19 Lockdown: Feel-good movies to divert from the pandemic outside your door

Fashion & LifestyleDipika Kakar's saree game on point

Dipika Kakar's saree game on point