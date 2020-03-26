Yami makes home-made scrubs amid COVID-19 lockdown

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) As one can't go to salons during the coronavirus lockdown, actress Yami Gautam has decided to take care of skin by making beauty products at home.

On Thursday, she posted a picture of the scrubs that she made on her own.

"Made some homemade scrubs...#stayhome #staysafe," Yami captioned the image.

She also trying her hand at cooking. She recently made baked gluten free-bread.

On the film front, Yami, who wooed the audience with her role of TikTok star in "Bala", will now be seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny", which also features Vikrant Massey.

