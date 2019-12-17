When films are constantly chasing box office numbers, it’s possible that a few gems escape their attention. 2019 has been the year of great movies and unusually unique talents.

Many of the films likes Gully Boy and Article 15 made people stand up and notice them while many of the film escaped without the applause they discovered. Here’s looking at a few fascinating films that reworked the understanding of quintessential Hindi films and challenged society’s norms.

Sonchiriya

An unpredictable period thriller, the film is a fantastically performed and beautifully directed marvel. Questioning what exactly is evil, the film tiptoes between standard understanding good and evil and finding humanity amidst it all. It’s a riveting and nuanced film that focuses on talking about the larger good of things and how people survive the worst to emerge as winners.

Section 375

So what really constitutes as rape is a question this nation needs to address on priority. But on screen, the Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer explores the subject with the balance and gumption that it deserved. Exploring emotional manipulation behind rape and how such cases are fought out in Court, the film treads carefully between two solid narratives finding its own ground on what needs to changed in rape laws of India.

Hamid

Despite a National Award win, Hamid was amongst the most underrated films of the year. Coming close in the heels of opening dialogue on Kashmir, the film sides with humanity as it explores the tender relationship between a young boy who is looking for his father and dials a number my mistake. Befriending a man who leads an entirely life, the film tells us how relationships are all about heart in the end.

Soni

Delving into the lives of two female cops, the film takes on patriarchy. Partly about the titular character and partly about her colleague, the film sees them forge a friendship after Soni is verbally harassed in a biking incident and she takes her offender to task. It takes on male entitlement and what it eventually leads to, it’s amongst the year’s best works.

Gone Kesh

Many months before Ayushmann Khurrana took on the baton of self-love and self-worth, Shweta Tripathi starred in Gone Kesh, a film that takes on a similar theme. In an ignorant society, gorgeous hair is a yardstick of beauty. A heartfelt slice of life film, it takes the audience on a journey to find what really matters and derive self-worth from their own good deeds.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Besides its fantastic leading man Abhimanyu Dasani, MKDNH is a pulp movie set in an eerie Milieu replete with pop culture references. It’s a world hard to latch on to, but once you do, it’s a genre shifting, unique experience that could well count as a transitionary flick for Hindi movies which largely follow a template. Gulshan Devaiah in his dual role is flawless and was pretty much the best thing about the film.