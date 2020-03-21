Yeh Hai Mohabbatein serial songs

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was an Indian television drama series. Created by Ekta Kapoor, it was produced under Balaji Telefilms. It starred Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel.

The story is partially based on Manju Kapur's novel, Custody. Set in Delhi, the show follows the love story of Tamil dentist Dr. Ishita Iyer and Punjabi CEO Raman Bhalla. Ishita and Raman's daughter, Ruhi become emotionally attached to each other. Due to circumstances, Raman and Ishita marry each other later fall in love.

In December 2019, a spin-off titled Yeh Hai Chahatein launched starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi replacing this series.

We have a list of songs from the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which will make you nostalgic and would make you re-watch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein again. Check out the songs below:

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Title Song

Tere dil ka mere dil se song