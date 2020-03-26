  1. Home
  3. Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to have a packed 2020 and we cannot wait to see what's next in store for us!

Yo Yo Honey Singh
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 12:39:19 IST

The recent release of Yo Yo Honey Singh titled LOCA made waves all across and the audiences couldn't help but shake a leg on the song for the party anthem that it is! The song even crossed over 100Million views and is keeps multiplying in numbers, everyday.

In a recent interview, the Bollywood's Rap Icon revealed that there are many songs lined up for a release this year. This has truly made the fans excited as the rapper is all set to treat his fans with various tracks.

The things that have kept the audiences wondering is what league of genre would Yo Yo Honey Singh bring with his tracks, this time? Would they be some party hits, some pure Punjabi rap songs or some romantic songs. Everyone has already started placing their bets on their most awaited genre.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is truly having a LOCA year as a rapper with his new release has given an upgrade to our playlists and we cannot wait to have some more releases soon.

Some of the superhit songs of the rapper include, Dheere Dheere, Chote Chote Peg, Chaar Bottle Vodka, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Desi Kalakaar and many more!

