We all know the Bollywood's rap icon, our very own Yo Yo Honey Singh has made waves in the industry by delivering some of the best rap songs where we can't help but shake a leg on, any time! The current pandemic that has bought the world to a standstill and to give us the right fitness inspiration while we stay at home, the rapper shares an at home workout routine we can easily do.

The rapper sharing it on his social media says, "My friend home workout session while in lockdown. Fitness is a must for me. It contributes to good health and helps maintain a sturdy immune system, we all know this but now is the time to be more careful and making sure that we utilise our home quarantine time to keep ourselves healthy and fit !ove you all Be home be safe be healthy!! 🇮🇳‍♀🥊🥊

#yoyohoneysingh #gharbaithoindia"

The rapper even shares a small warmup routine and some power-packed kicks and punches which will give you a great sweat. This routine is also great to get your heart racing and make you feel energised, by the end of it.

Truly, just like the songs have won our hearts, this small workout routine is also winning our hearts. It’s great to see how the rapper is making full use and giving us the workout motivation we need.

The latest release 'LOCA' has really done well and has crossed over 100Million views already. The rapper has already announced that a lot of songs are in making already and we can't wait!