Yo Yo Honey Singh drops new song

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Mar 2020 14:43:27 IST

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has unveiled a new party number. Titled "Loca", the track aims at setting the dancefloor afire.

"Loca", which means crazy in Spanish, is sung by Honey Singh with Simar Kaur. Honey Singh has also written the song along with Lil Golu besides having composed it as well.

"'Loca' is an amazing track that will have everyone dancing to it. I had the rough scratch ready within minutes and the entire music piece was made in a matter of two minutes," Honey Singh said.

"We used the Reggaeton beats which is completely new and fresh for the Indian audience. We shot at the Gugu boat in Dubai which is considered to be the biggest party yacht in the world. This has been shot on a huge scale and I'm sure all my fans will love it," he added.

This is the artiste and the music label T-Series' latest collaboration after songs such as "Makhna" and "Gur nalo ishq mitha".

"We've have had a long and old association with Yo Yo Honey Singh. When he came to us with this song, we immediately got on board. I was excited to present 'Loca' because this song has a Latin vibe to it and it is something unique for listeners," said Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series.

Directed by Ben Peters, produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series along with Bobby Suri and Honey Singh himself, the track features Nicky Picky opposite the rapper.

