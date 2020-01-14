The iconic rapper and one of the highest-paid musicians, Yo Yo Honey Singh have given an astonishing contribution to the music industry with famous songs like Chote Chote Peg, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, Chaar Bottle vodka. On the occasion of Lohri, the musician made sure he wishes his fans!

Taking to his social media, the Rapper-singer shared an Instagram video wishing his entire Instagram family in Punjabi and captioned it as,

"Happy Lohri to everyone! #yoyohoneysingh #2020"

Every song that's sung and produced by Yo Yo Honey Singh has received immense love and support from the audience and with time moving by so fast, the songs have never lost their luster and are still shining strong. Even in this decade, the songs make people move and are a party must-haves!

Yo-Yo Honey Singh had a superhit 2018 for which he lifts the trophy as well for the music of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. In the year 2019 too, he gave the superhit with Khadke Glassy, Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha and now Peeyu Datt Ke. And in the year 2020, the fans are eagerly waiting for his next release.