You can try Rashami Desai's bridal look for weddings

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is currently busy shooting for Naagin 4. Naagin franchise is one of the successful franchise on Indian television.

Rashami Desai recently started shooting for Naagin 4 post her Bigg Boss 13 show. She entered the show as Shalaaka Dev Parekh’s (Vijayendra Kumeria) newly wedded wife.

Rashami Desai looks breathtakingly gorgeous in bridal outfits. Every girl dreams of a grand wedding. It is one in a lifetime affair and she wants to make the most of it. Looking like a princess on her D-day is one of the childhood dreams of every girl and what’s better than taking inspiration from our stylish diva Rashami Desai. She is again all set to take the internet with her bridal looks!!

Check out Rashami Desai’s bridal look and outfits below:

Rashami Desai's looks stunning in baby pink lehenga wearing the stylish kaleerein

She is clearly a beautiful bride.

A happy bride flaunting her Kaleerein.

She is a true diva when it comes to Indian fashion.

Swag wali bride

Rashmi Desai also looks very beautiful and fabulous in the bridal photoshoot done in the Naagin 4 show.