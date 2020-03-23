  1. Home
You will fall in love with Parth Samthaan's printed trendy shirts

Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 23 Mar 2020 17:32:05 IST

Television heartthrob Parth Samthaan is making girls go crazy with his good looks, good looks and good looks. He has been talk of the town due to his immense popularity for his role as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

He instantly became famous and has a huge female fan following since his Kaisi Yeh Yaarian days.

Happy Birthday: Parth Samthaan celebrates his birthday with Kasautii Zindagii Kay gang

Parth Samthaan is a Fashion Guru. He is also a gym freak which we can see from his Instagram posts. The gelled hair, the perfect jawline, the trimmed beard, the glowing skin, he carries it all well. His look in printed shirt too makes him look like a gentleman.

Check out Parth Samthaan’s printed trendy shirt pictures below:

Parth Samthaan is seen wearing a light yellow printed shirt and also giving a killer look.

Parth Samthaan surely love summers more than winters. He wore a dark green flowery printed shirt paired with white pants and a hat to complete the look.

A perfect selfie with a perfect colourful striped shirt

Parth Samthaan is seen wearing a dark blue printed shirt over a light grey jacket.

