If you are out of ideas to pull off pranks on your loved ones or simply prefer a good laugh over mischief, April Fool’s Day is a perfect occasion to treat yourself to a day of laughter and harmless humor. This year, as one abides by the rule of social distancing, there are still plenty of reasons to let the fun day begin and end with a good laugh. While you are self-quarantined, enjoy some of the best rib-tickling comedy titles streaming on Hotstar without paying a penny.

Catch these amazing shows and movies on 1st April streaming on Hotstar

Shows:

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

In a hilarious twist of fate, conman Sanjay’s time travel goes wrong, and he lands in Hastinapur during the Mahabharat era. Adding more chaos to his risky journey back home, he falls in love.

Cast: Satyajeet Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

The Sarabhais, an affluent Gujarati family in South Bombay, will have you in splits with their idiosyncrasies. Be a part of the crazy lives of Maya, Monisha, Indu, Sahil and Rosesh

Cast: Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan

Khichdi

The Parekhs are back! This time Babuji, Praful, Hansa, Jayshree, Himanshu, Chakki and Jackie bring the house down with their crazy antics. Like literally!

Cast: Ananag Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak

Kya Haal, Mr. Panchal

In search of a perfect bride for her son Kanhaiya, Kunti wishes for a daughter-in-law with five qualities. Instead she is blessed with five daughters-in-law with one special trait each

Cast: Astha Agarwal, Kushaal Punjabi, Ojaswi Oberoi, Dharti Bhatt, Maninder Singh

Shararat

Hailing from a family of faries, Jiya unlocks her magical powers when she turns eighteen. With great power comes great responsibility…but in Jiya’s case, it brings chaos!

Cast: Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth, Poonam Narula, Mahesh Thakur, Karanvir Bohra

Movies:

Housefull 4

A set of six lovers had to part ways in 1419. Six centuries later, they meet again only to realize that they are marrying the wrong partners. Old villains and a series of mishaps turn this reincarnation drama into a comedy of errors.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh

Badhai Ho

The unexpected ‘good news’ of his parents being pregnant, turns into an embarrassment for the 25-year-old Nakul. Bogged down by the societal norms, will he come to terms with this new development?

Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri

De De Pyar De

50-year-old Ashish has fallen in love with Ayesha, who is half his age. Their romance turns into comedy, when he takes her to meet his parents and ex-wife.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet, Tabu

Judwaa 2

Separated at birth, twins Raja and Prem are same same but different. They unite as adults to take on the smuggling mafia and their similar looks add to the confusion.

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher

Dolly ki Doli

Dolly has a lucrative con career – woo unsuspecting men, trap them into marriage and finally rob them off with the help of her groom-trapping gang. All is going well until a cool cop decides to spoil the party.

Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma