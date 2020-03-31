YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal recalls B'wood debut film 'SOTY 2'

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Delhi guy Harsh Beniwal, who is a YouTube sensation, looks back at his Bollywood debut in last year's "Student Of The Year 2" with pride.

Harsh shot to fame with his videos on Dubsmash that went viral in 2015. Later, he started creating comedy vines and garnered a huge social media following.

"It's my dream to become an actor, and getting a chance to start my journey with 'Student Of The Year 2' was no less than any big opportunity. When I went to the theatre and watched myself on screen for the first time I had tears in my eyes. I don't belong to a rich family, I come from a normal middle-class family. I was not even good in studies, so seeing all these things -- making a Bollywood debut, getting good projects -- makes me feel I am still dreaming," Harsh told IANS.

In "Student Of The Year 2", Harsh plays a mischievous Punjabi high school student named Puggi. Now he is gearing up for the launch of his web show "Who's Your Daddy?", in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Rahul Dev.

"Who's Your Daddy?" will present the day-to-day adventures of Soggy (played by Harsh) and his father (Rahul) who live in Delhi.

Soggy runs a DVD rental shop and earns a sizeable chunk by renting blue films to ladies of a posh society.

This dramedy will explore the story of how Soggy's father becomes an overnight star with the lady patrons of the DVD world and how the duo runs a successful business until their world turns upside down.

"I had an amazing experience shooting for the show. Hope the audience likes my performance. I want to keep working hard and I hope I get tears in my eyes this time too while watching myself on screen," Harsh quipped.

"Who's Your Daddy?" will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

