YouTube star Bhuvan Bam to be at World Economic Forum 2020

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam will participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting 2020.

The forum will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 24. The event brings together 3,000 global leaders. Guests invited this year at the Davos meet include US President Donald Trump, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and climate activist Greta Thunberg. The theme of this year's meet is 'Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World'.

Bhuvan will be at Davos primarily thanks to his impact on YouTube, as an online creator. At the meet, he will attend conferences and will also be vlogging his experience to educate his audience on the discussion of a cohesive and sustainable world.

Joining him will be 100 Indian CEOs and other creators from YouTube. While in Davos, Bhuvan will also attend a dinner hosted by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who is inviting creators from around the world.

Bhuvan has emrged as an online sensation with his brand of comedy. He also addresses important issues such as girl-child education, water conservation, women safety and conservation of the environment through his videos on his popular channel "BB Ki Vines".

WEF 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the meet. This year at the meet Bollywood star Deepika will be awarded with a WEF Crystal Award.

