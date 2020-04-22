YouTube stars take part in 'pass the pocha challenge'

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Social media has been getting more participatory with each passing day amid coronavirus lockdown. From prank videos to online challenges, live concerts and interactive sessions, people have been making the best use of the social media platforms. And now seeing the ongoing trend of the challenges, Indian YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Ashish Chanchlani, Kusha Kapila and Ranveer Allahbadia have collaborated for "pass the pocha challenge".

Taking to Instagram, Prajakta posted a video in which the online sensations can be seen mopping.

"Pass the pocha challenge. Please stay home and clean," she captioned the video.

The YouTubers' video left netizens in split.

A user commented: "This is so funny."

Another one wrote: "Thank you for making guys laugh."

Mallika Dua, Abish Mathew, Surmukhi Suresh and Mithila Palkar also took part in the viral #passthepochachallenge.

Before this, "pass the brush challenge" became a rage up on social media. The challenge was about showing off one's natural beauty wearing no makeup, before brushing the camera to reveal your most glamorous self.

