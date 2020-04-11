  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage plans 'might be a surprise for everyone'

Yuzvendra Chahal's marriage plans 'might be a surprise for everyone'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 11 Apr 2020 19:37:51 IST

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that when it comes to marriage, he might just spring a surprise.

Chahal's contention came recently when he was engaged in an online interactive session with actress Zaara Yesmin.

During the chat, the two discussed everything from how they are spending their lockdown days at home, to discussing their lives. Chahal entertained fans with the freewheeling chat he had with Zaara.

At one point, Zaara asked the bowling star about his marriage plans.

"I don't know, it might be a surprise for everyone," he quipped.

Chahal has been seen making the most of social media during the lockdown. His tiktok videos featuring his family, and Instagram lives with his teammates have been a great source of entertainment.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

NewsCovid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

Covid-19 scare: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to host a celebrity poker tournament

NewsJyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

Jyotirao Phule Jayanti 2020: Remembering Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary

NewsShoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Shoaib Ibrahim shares an adorable picture with Dipika Kakar amid COVID-19 Lockdown

NewsVivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

Vivek Dahiya becomes Madhubala's hero in this iconic scene recreation!

NewsTejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Tejasswi Prakash saves Shivin Narang in Khatron Ke Khiladi

NewsCheck out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's fashion game which will make you instantly fall in love with these looks and her moods!

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

Song Lyrics of 'MAMACITA' by Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. Rey Soul

FeaturePyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's show will make you nostalgic