Yuzvendra Chahal sends b'day wishes to TV star Anita Hassanandani

14 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Beating lockdown blues, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal connected with TV star Anita Hassanandani on a special video call. It's Anita birthday on April 14 after all, and good friend Chahal called up to spin a "happy birthday" wish for his Anita "Bhabhi".

Taking to Instagram , Chahal also posted: "Sending you smiles for every moment of your special day! I cherish our bond and may it always stay intact. Lots of love and best wishes. Happiest Birthday Bhabhi."

Chahal was accompanied on the call by producer Ekta Kapoor and actress Krystle D'Souza among others in the group video call that each one of them made from their homes.

On Instagram Story, Anita posted a video that shows her friends singing a birthday song on the video call.

Anita's "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" co-stars Karan Patel and Neena Kulkarni were also part of the virtual birthday celebrations.

On her special day, Anita has received a heartwarming wish from her husband Rohit Reddy.

"To the strongest woman I know, literally! Keep growing baby. Happy birthday," Rohit wrote on Instagram.

Anita built a fan following with shows like "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii", "Kkavyanjali" and "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" over the years. She was last seen in "Naagin 3". In Bollywood, she was paired opposite Tusshar Kapoor in "Kucch To Hai".

--IANS

sim/vnc

