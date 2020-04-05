Zac Efron never wants to get in 'Baywatch' shape again

Los Angeles, April 5 (IANS) Actor Zac Efron says he has no desire to get back in the "good shapea that he was in while filming the movie "Baywatch".

The "High School Musical" star appeared in an episode of "Hot Ones" with host Sean Evans, and opened up about his career in Hollywood as well as the body transformation he underwent to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2017 film, reports foxnews.com.

"That was actually a really important time to do aBaywatcha¿ because I realised that when I was done with that movie, I don't ever want to be in that good of shape again. Really. It was so hard," Efron admitted.

"You're working with almost no wiggle room, right? You've got things like water under your skin that you're worrying about, making your six-pack into a four-pack. S**t like that it's just not a it's just stupid," he added.

The actor confessed that he is glad his physique made the movie look good and even admitted he would do it again if the right project absolutely demanded it.

"I'm happy that it worked, I'm happy that it got me through it. I may do it again if it was something worthwhile but wea¿ll wait till it gets to that," the 32-year-old said, adding: aceI'm good. Take care of your heart, take care of your brain and you're good."

This isn't the first time that Efron criticised his own body in "Baywatch", which also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In May 2019, he criticised his look from the movie during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

