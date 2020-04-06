Zac Efron recently revealed that he never wants his body to look like it did in 'Baywatch'.

Efron, who played Olympian Matt Brody in the film, was a guest on 'Hot Ones,' a chat show where celebs eat chicken wings covered in increasingly spicy sauce.

The 31-year-old said that he’ll probably never have the same enviable abs he sculpted for the 2017 remake.

"I realized that when I was done with that movie, I don’t ever want to be in that good of shape again," Efron told host Sean Evans. "Really. It was so hard."

"You’re working with almost no wiggle room. You’ve got things like water under your skin that you’re worrying about making your six-pack into a four-pack. Shit like that. It’s just stupid. It’s just not real."

"I may do it again if it was something worthwhile, but we’ll wait till it gets to that," he added.

"Take care of your heart, take care of your brain, you’re good."

The star famously underwent a severe, challenging diet and workout regime to achieve the tonned physique for the film, in which he appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Zac opened up about his intense 'Baywatch' diet and workout plan in 2016, tweeting, "9 days of absolutely zero carbs & sugar. Only organic grassfed/free range protein and organic leafy greens."