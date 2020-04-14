Zac Efron to front environmental special on Earth Day

Los Angeles, April 14 (IANS) Actor Zac Efron will be seen hosting an hour-long special that will lead Discovery's upcoming Earth Day line-up later this month.

According to The Wrap, Efron will front "The Great Global Cleanup" alongside TikTok star Zach King, where they will be joined by other personalities including Lil Dicky, Liza Koshy, and Cody Simpson; and will focus on the efforts being made to clean up our planet.

The special will feature the stars in different locations around the world, including a beach clean-up in Efron's hometown in California.

He will also interview Denis Hayes, who founded Earth Day in 1970.

In other news, actor Efron has said that he has no desire to get back in the "good shape" that he was in while filming the movie "Baywatch".

The "High School Musical" star appeared in an episode of "Hot Ones" with host Sean Evans, and opened up about his career in Hollywood as well as the body transformation he underwent to star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2017 film, reports foxnews.com.

--IANS

dc/vnc