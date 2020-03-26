  1. Home
Zaeden unveils his new song 'Kya Karoon'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Mar 2020 20:05:27 IST

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Artiste Sahil Sharma, who goes by the stage name Zaeden, has come up with a new song titled "Kya Karoon".

The track is based on his memories of innocent adolescent love.

" 'Kya karoon?' is the first song I've written the words for. I travelled back in time to relive my school memories for this track. I used to have a big crush on a girl and was clueless about what to do about it. What inspired me to write this song was to create that feeling of love into an expression that would break the barriers of language on an international level.

"I feel anyone who prefers listening to soothing music will like kya karoon? I feel everyone goes through something like this while in school or college, which makes these lyrics very relatable," Zaeden said.

For the uninitiated, Zaeden has represented India at some of the biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and Marenostrum. He also performed with Justin Bieber during the India leg of his Purpose Tour in 2017.

Zaeden's new song "Kya karoon?" is available on JioSaavn's Artist Originals

