“Jab tak baithne ke liye nahi kaha jaye, sharafat se khade raho.. yeh police station hai tumhare baapka ghar nahi” think of a honest no nonsense cop, it’s the tall lanky Amitabh Bachchan in his magical deep baritone as Insp.

Vijay Khanna flashes instantly and will continue to haunt till Bollywood mainstream continues making Singham’s and keeps the angst burning. The phenomena ‘angry young man’ aka Inspector Vijay aka the rebirth of Amitabh Bachchan has some extremely interesting facts that makes this ZANJEER stronger and unbreakably unforgettable.

Was already sold to Dharmendra!!

Yes, before Jai.. it was his dear Veeru who was supposed to do the movie with Mumtaz as the female lead but due to unavailability of dates and after a prolonged wait, producer director Prakash Mehra – one of Mr. Bachchan’s prime mentor called off the deal amicably. The stories of ZANJEER being rejected by Raj Kumar, Dev Anand and even Dilip Kumar are well known. Later even Mumtaz opted out.

The reason behind casting Amitabh Bachchan as Vijay

After series of rejection from the established names like the thespian Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kumar, it was decided to zero down on a new comer finally. According to Salim from the Salim Javed duo, the impression Amitabh Bachchan left in that fight sequence in BOMBAY TO GOA where the Bachchan senior was bashing the goons while chewing gum throughout the fight gave a rare and different feel about a protagonist who has something ‘special’. BOMBAY TO GOA saw the new comer Amitabh Bachchan fabulously rubbing shoulders with Shatrughan Sinha, Mehmood etc with remarkable ease.

When love played a major role

Yes!!. ‘Love’ played a major part in this phenomenal Bollywood revenge drama – ZANJEER. The ground breaking phenomenon called the ‘angry young man’ – the no nonsense cop Inspector Vijay, who never smiled and a baddie like Pran was forced to turn the kind hearted Pathan and merrily dance to ‘yari hai imaan mera’ song urging his 24x7 intense tough friend to smile.

It all happened when Mr. Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bhadhuri agreed to star in this movie. With top names rejecting the poker face intense angry righteous protagonist – a character that gave no space for comedy and romance for the ‘popular’ hero.

Jaya Bahaduri who was an established actress and was dating the flop new comer Amitabh Bachchan, agreed to be a part of ZANJEER knowing very well that she has not much to do. Her presence added ‘weight’ to the project as writer Salim Khan has been quoted saying that Jaya wouldn’t have rejected ZANJEER due to a new comer like Amitabh Bachchan while her contemporaries may have said no due to Amitabh’s track record at box office before ZANJEER.

Pran and Jaya did the ‘balancing’ act and made ZANJEER appear like a saleable project. But ZANJEER failed to get buyers and the movie was released by its makers on their own risk. Rest is history.

The inspiration behind ZANJEER – whose baby is it actually?

Well as per Salim Khan the legendary writer and father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, ZANJEER is his creation. The phenomenon ‘angry young man’ is his observation of the reel life Bollywood ‘heroes’ of those times and the ‘real’ experience of his father Abdul Rashid Khan - DIG-Indore. Salim Khan maintains that it was he who convinced Dharamendra to do the movie which was also announced with Mumtaz as mentioned earlier.

Javed came later and the characterization of Inspector Vijay – a no nonsense cop who has treats criminals as his personal enemy and is righteous, stubborn in his unwillingness to bend down ‘cry’ and ask for ‘mercy’ like those protagonist in Bollywood melodramas. A powerful punch to the soft romanticisms owned by Rajesh Khanna, Dev Anand etc.

Turning immortal

Think of a protagonist against the system. A tough cop or a common man rising above the atrocities forced by those society evils those criminals, the fight, right for justice. A young man filled with angst.

Whenever such protagonist will appear on screen be it mesmerizing Ajay Devgn in the escapist masala packed SINGHAM or the excellent Om Puri as Sub inspector Anant Velankar in ARDH SATYA by the more sensible, realistic flag bearer of parallel cinema, the master - Govind Nihalani.

The angst of a righteous good man will never stop as crime from this world will never end, making Inspector Vijay –the ‘angry young man’ roar again and again and again…till the time ends.