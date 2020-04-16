  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Zareen Khan launches her YouTube channel

Zareen Khan launches her YouTube channel

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Apr 2020 20:37:04 IST

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan, who has a sizeable fan following on Instagram and Twitter, has now come up with her YouTube channel.

"I had been planning to start my own YouTube channel for sometime now. A lot of people have been messaging me asking me to get it done but call me technologically challenged, it took time. Now, I have finally launched it so that makes me happy," Zareen said.

With her channel, she wants to give her fans a sneak peek into her personal life, as well as work.

"My YouTube channel will be all me - it won't just showcase my life as an actress but also emphasise on other aspects of my life. This is who I'm in real. This is just a chance for me to connect with my fans and for my fans to know who Zareen really is, as a person," she added.

Zareen made her debut in Bollywood in the 2010 film "Veer" opposite Salman Khan. She has featured in films like "Housefull 2", "Hate Story 3", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Aksar 2".

--IANS

sim/vnc

News'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

'Capone' first trailer: Tom Hardy wows fans with his notorious gangster look

NewsKota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

Kota Factory fame Mayur More to be seen in 'Girlfriend Chor'

NewsShraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are demanding the re-release of Baaghi 3

NewsNakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

Nakuul Mehta shares his 'Spiderman' look

NewsBritney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears' pays an adorable tribute to ex Justin Timberlake

NewsCamila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes surprise kids at hospital via video call

Movie ReviewThe Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

The Raikar Case: Soap opera suspense

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Song Lyrics of 'The Flintstones'

Movie ReviewLove Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour

Love Wedding Repeat: Boredom trumps humour